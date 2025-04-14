High Angle Rescue

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman training with the 68th Rescue Squadron scales a canyon to rescue a simulated casualty near Benson, Arizona, April 9, 2025. The pararescuemen set up a rope system to safely transport a simulated casualty from the ground to higher terrain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)