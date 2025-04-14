High Angle Rescue

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman training with the 68th Rescue Squadron during the Combat Leader Course scales a canyon to rescue a simulated casualty near Benson, Arizona, April 9, 2025. The CLC trains the next generation of Combat Rescue Officers and pararescue team leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)