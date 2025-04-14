A U.S. Air Force pararescueman training with the 68th Rescue Squadron prepares to rescue a simulated casualty near Benson, Arizona, April 9, 2025. The training focused on honing critical skills for real-world missions, such as high-angle rescue fundamentals, patient packaging, rope systems and recovery procedures for steep terrain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)
