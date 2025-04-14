Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    High Angle Rescue [Image 2 of 6]

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman William Finn 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force pararescuemen training with the 68th Rescue Squadron locate a simulated casualty near Benson, Arizona, April 9, 2025. The casualty was a simulated downed and injured pilot in need of rescue and medical treatment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 16:32
    Photo ID: 8977725
    VIRIN: 250409-F-QO903-1036
    Resolution: 5086x3633
    Size: 612.8 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
