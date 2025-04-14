High Angle Rescue

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen training with the 68th Rescue Squadron locate a simulated casualty near Benson, Arizona, April 9, 2025. The casualty was a simulated downed and injured pilot in need of rescue and medical treatment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)