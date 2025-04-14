Republic of Korea Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Kang Jung-ai Visits ANC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Kang Jung-ai hugs a tomb guard who supported the Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony Jung-ai participated in at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Monday, April 14, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)