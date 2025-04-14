Republic of Korea Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Kang Jung-ai Visits ANC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A tomb guard from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) supports a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Monday, April 14, 2025. The wreath was laid by Republic of Korea Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Kang Jung-ai. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)