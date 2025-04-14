Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Republic of Korea Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Kang Jung-ai Visits ANC [Image 32 of 45]

    Republic of Korea Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Kang Jung-ai Visits ANC

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2025

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    A tomb guard from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) supports a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Monday, April 14, 2025. The wreath was laid by Republic of Korea Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Kang Jung-ai. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 12:22
    Photo ID: 8977143
    VIRIN: 250414-A-IW468-8413
    Resolution: 7499x4999
    Size: 18.76 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Republic of Korea Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Kang Jung-ai Visits ANC [Image 45 of 45], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    arlington national cemetery
    anc

