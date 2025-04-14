Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Republic of Korea Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Kang Jung-ai Visits ANC [Image 35 of 45]

    Republic of Korea Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Kang Jung-ai Visits ANC

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2025

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Republic of Korea Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Kang Jung-ai participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Monday, April 14, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 12:22
    Photo ID: 8977147
    VIRIN: 250414-A-IW468-5814
    Resolution: 8000x5333
    Size: 16.45 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Republic of Korea Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Kang Jung-ai Visits ANC [Image 45 of 45], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Republic of Korea Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Kang Jung-ai Visits ANC
    arlington national cemetery
    anc

