Republic of Korea Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Kang Jung-ai Visits ANC

Republic of Korea Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Kang Jung-ai, Korean Defense Veterans Association Director General Park Jinsoo, Korean Defense Veterans Association Policy Advisor to the Minister Choi Kyujung, and Embassy of the Republic of Korea Logistics Attaché Col. Kim Yongsun participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Monday, April 14, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)