    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) visits Cairns, Australia [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) visits Cairns, Australia

    AUSTRALIA

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Seaman Damian Cook 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    CAIRNS, Australia (April 16, 2025) – The U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) transits the Coral Sea prior to a scheduled port visit to Cairns, Australia, April 16, 2025. The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Damian Cook)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 03:57
    VIRIN: 250416-N-TU814-1033
    Location: AU
