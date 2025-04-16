Blue Ridge departs Cairns, Australia following port visit

Photo By Seaman Nicholas Douglass | CAIRNS, Australia (April 16, 2025) – Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer of the...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Nicholas Douglass | CAIRNS, Australia (April 16, 2025) – Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer of the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), speaks with members of the Australian media on the ship’s flight deck during a scheduled port visit in Cairns, Australia, April 16, 2025. The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Douglass.) see less | View Image Page

By USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) public affairs



CAIRNS, Australia – The U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and embarked 7th Fleet staff departed Cairns, Australia, following a scheduled port visit, April 16 - 20, 2025.



Cairns served as a short stop for Blue Ridge to replenish fuel and supplies as the ship conducts sustained operations at sea providing command, control, communications, computers, cyber, and intelligence support to the U.S. 7th Fleet commander and staff during a scheduled patrol in the Indo-Pacific.



“We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to visit Cairns and strengthen the bond between Australia and the United States,” said Capt. Nicholas DeLeo. “Our Sailors were able to experience the natural beauty of this great city and enjoy the hospitality of the people of Cairns. It is important that our nations continue to foster peace through strength alongside our allies and partners in the region to preserve a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”



During the port visit, Blue Ridge and U.S. 7th Fleet Sailors conducted ship tours with Royal Australian Navy (RAN) sailors and RAN Indigenous Development Program cadets. Australian Football League (AFL) Cairns and the North Cairns Tigers Football and Sporting Club returned the hospitality by offering U.S. Sailors and Marines the opportunity to visit and take part in local sports culture through an Australian rules football clinic. The RAN also hosted members of Blue Ridge and U.S. 7th Fleet staff for a social engagement.



“I had a lot of fun,” said Master-at-Arms First Class DeShon Bell. “It’s awesome to have the Australian locals teach us about something from their culture, especially when it is their national sport.”



This port visit marked the first time the Blue Ridge has visited Cairns since 2013 and demonstrated the strong partnership between the U.S Navy and the RAN while highlighting the importance of meaningful exchanges with the people of Cairns.



The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities.



