CAIRNS, Australia (April 16, 2025) - Quartermaster Seaman Randy Lawrence stands watch on the bridge of the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) prior to arriving to Cairns, Australia, for a scheduled port visit, April 16, 2025. The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Damian Cook)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 03:57
|Photo ID:
|8976377
|VIRIN:
|250416-N-TU814-1040
|Resolution:
|4079x2715
|Size:
|445.94 KB
|Location:
|AU
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) visits Cairns, Australia [Image 3 of 3], by SN Damian Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Blue Ridge conducts port call in Cairns, Australia
