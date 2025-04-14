Blue Ridge conducts port call in Cairns, Australia

Photo By Seaman Damian Cook | CAIRNS, Australia (April 16, 2025) – The U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Damian Cook | CAIRNS, Australia (April 16, 2025) – The U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) transits the Coral Sea prior to a scheduled port visit to Cairns, Australia, April 16, 2025. The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Damian Cook) see less | View Image Page

CAIRNS, Australia – U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) arrived in Cairns, Australia for a routine port visit April 16, 2025. This is Blue Ridge’s first visit to the city since 2013.



U.S. 7th Fleet staff, embarked aboard USS Blue Ridge, commands the world’s largest forward-deployed fleet with the primary mission of providing operational control and planning for its forces in the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans, while promoting regional stability and maritime security through engagements with allies and partners.



"Deepest thanks to the people of Cairns for their warm welcome to our Blue Ridge and 7th Fleet teams," said Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet. "The U.S. 7th Fleet operates closely every day with the Royal Australian Navy to advance our combined warfighting capabilities and keep the Indo-Pacific secure and prosperous, and we are grateful that the first port visit with our flagship is here in Australia."



The port visit is a demonstration of the U.S-Australia alliance and the longstanding ties our navies share. Cairns will serve as a short stop for Blue Ridge as the ship brings fuel and supplies on board.



“The 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, began its storied history in Queensland 82 years ago when the U.S. Western and Southwestern Pacific naval forces were reorganized as the 7th Fleet,” said U.S. Consul General in Sydney Christine Elder. “The arrival of USS Blue Ridge represents the 7th Fleet’s homecoming in Cairns, as well as the continued collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region.”



The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities.



