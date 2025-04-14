USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) visits Cairns, Australia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CAIRNS, Australia (April 16, 2025) – Operations Specialist 3rd Class Angel Acosta, from San Antonio, stands watch on the bridge of the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) prior to arriving to Cairns, Australia, for a scheduled port visit, April 16, 2025. The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Damian Cook)