BUMED Hosts Awards Ceremony Honoring Sailors and Civilians

250415-N-IX644-1051 (April 15, 2025) FALLS CHURCH, Va. Chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Rear Adm. Darin Via, far left, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Alexander Brady, Hospitalman James Salmeron, and Force Master Chief PatrickPaul Mangaran, far right, director of the Hospital Corps, pose for a photo during an awards ceremony at Defense Health Headquarters, April 15. Brady was selected as the BUMED Fiscal Year 2024 Bluejacket of the Year and was meritoriously promoted during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)