BUMED Hosts Awards Ceremony Honoring Sailors and Civilians

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250415-N-IX644-1012 (April 15, 2025) FALLS CHURCH, Va. Chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Rear Adm. Darin Via, left, and Force Master Chief PatrickPaul Mangaran, director of the Hospital Corps, present Lt. Anna Dolgova with a letter of commendation during an awards ceremony at Defense Health Headquarters, April 15. Lt. Dolgova currently serves as the lead Budget Submitting Office (BSO)-18 military manpower Program Objective Memorandum (POM) analyst. She led the analysis of current and future requirements profiles for the Medical and Dental Corps, and demonstrated incredicle personal initiative within the community and manpower and personnel topics to attendees of the Patient Administration Course and BUMED’s Manpower 101 class. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)