250415-N-IX644-1096 (April 15, 2025) FALLS CHURCH, Va. Chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Rear Adm. Darin Via, left, and Dr. Michael B. McGinnis, executive director of U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and director of the Navy Medicine Civilian Corps, present Mnayu Walker with a certificate of appreciation in recognition of 25 years of service during an awards ceremony at Defense Health Headquarters, April 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 17:04
|Photo ID:
|8975725
|VIRIN:
|250415-N-IX644-1096
|Resolution:
|5252x3751
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
This work, BUMED Hosts Awards Ceremony Honoring Sailors and Civilians [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.