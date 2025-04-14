BUMED Hosts Awards Ceremony Honoring Sailors and Civilians

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250415-N-IX644-1096 (April 15, 2025) FALLS CHURCH, Va. Chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Rear Adm. Darin Via, left, and Dr. Michael B. McGinnis, executive director of U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and director of the Navy Medicine Civilian Corps, present Mnayu Walker with a certificate of appreciation in recognition of 25 years of service during an awards ceremony at Defense Health Headquarters, April 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)