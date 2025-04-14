BUMED Hosts Awards Ceremony Honoring Sailors and Civilians

250415-N-IX644-1118 (April 15, 2025) FALLS CHURCH, Va. Force Master Chief PatrickPaul Mangaran, director of the Hospital Corps, congratulates Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Alexander Brady after being meritoriously promoted at an awards ceremony at Defense Health Headquarters, April 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)
