BUMED Hosts Awards Ceremony Honoring Sailors and Civilians

250415-N-IX644-1037 (April 15, 2025) FALLS CHURCH, Va. Chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Rear Adm. Darin Via, left, and Force Master Chief PatrickPaul Mangaran, director of the Hospital Corps, meritoriously promote Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Alexander Brady to the rank of Petty Officer 2nd Class during an awards ceremony at Defense Health Headquarters, April 15. Brady was selected as the BUMED Fiscal Year 2024 Bluejacket of the Year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)