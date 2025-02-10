Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Launching the mission: The importance of 48FW crew chiefs

    Launching the mission: The importance of 48FW crew chiefs

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.05.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Cole Nash, 494th Fighter Generation Squadron tactical aircraft maintainer, closes a panel on an F-15E Strike Eagle during pre-flight inspections at RAF Lakenheath, England, Feb. 11, 2025. Pilots rely on crew chiefs to keep their aircraft in peak condition, allowing them to focus on their missions without concern for mechanical failures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 06:42
    Photo ID: 8867366
    VIRIN: 250205-F-YU294-2006
    Resolution: 5049x3359
    Size: 7.34 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
    This work, Launching the mission: The importance of 48FW crew chiefs [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    crew chief
    48FW
    495FGS
    494FGS
    493FGS
    492FGS

