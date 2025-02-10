Launching the mission: The importance of 48FW crew chiefs

U.S. Air Force Airman Cole Nash, 494th Fighter Generation Squadron tactical aircraft maintainer, launches his first aircraft at RAF Lakenheath, England, Feb. 11, 2025. Pilots rely on crew chiefs to keep their aircraft in peak condition, allowing them to focus on their missions without concern for mechanical failures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)
02.05.2025
02.12.2025
|8867367
|250205-F-YU294-2009
|5620x3739
|6.93 MB
RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|2
|0
