Launching the mission: The importance of 48FW crew chiefs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Cole Nash, 494th Fighter Generation Squadron tactical aircraft maintainer, and Tech. Sgt. Maximilian Dominguez, 372nd Training Squadron F-15E Strike Eagle crew chief instructor, conduct a pre-flight inspection at RAF Lakenheath, England, Feb. 11, 2025. The 372nd Training Squadron trains future 48th Fighter Wing crew chiefs on how to conduct pre-flight inspections, launches, catches, and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)