U.S. Air Force Airman Cole Nash, 494th Fighter Generation Squadron tactical aircraft maintainer, and Tech. Sgt. Maximilian Dominguez, 372nd Training Squadron F-15E Strike Eagle crew chief instructor, conduct a pre-flight inspection at RAF Lakenheath, England, Feb. 11, 2025. The 372nd Training Squadron trains future 48th Fighter Wing crew chiefs on how to conduct pre-flight inspections, launches, catches, and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 06:42
|Photo ID:
|8867363
|VIRIN:
|250205-F-YU294-2004
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|5.91 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Launching the mission: The importance of 48FW crew chiefs [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.