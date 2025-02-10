Launching the mission: The importance of 48FW crew chiefs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Cole Nash, 494th Fighter Generation Squadron tactical aircraft maintainer, prepares for pre-flight inspections at RAF Lakenheath, England, Feb. 11, 2025. The 372nd Training Squadron trains future 48th Fighter Wing crew chiefs in how to conduct pre-flight, launches, catches, and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)