    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.05.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 494th Fighter Generation Squadron learn how to conduct pre-flight inspections, among other duties, at RAF Lakenheath, England, Feb. 11, 2025. The 372nd Training Squadron trains future 48th Fighter Wing crew chiefs in how to conduct pre-flight inspections, launches, catches, and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 06:42
    Photo ID: 8867361
    VIRIN: 250205-F-YU294-2002
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.68 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
    This work, Launching the mission: The importance of 48FW crew chiefs [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    crew chief
    48FW
    495FGS
    494FGS
    493FGS
    492FGS

