Launching the mission: The importance of 48FW crew chiefs

U.S. Airmen from the 494th Fighter Generation Squadron learn how to conduct pre-flight inspections, among other duties, at RAF Lakenheath, England, Feb. 11, 2025. The 372nd Training Squadron trains future 48th Fighter Wing crew chiefs in how to conduct pre-flight inspections, launches, catches, and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 06:42
|Photo ID:
|8867361
|VIRIN:
|250205-F-YU294-2002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.68 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
