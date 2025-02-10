A frosty visitor pays Keesler a visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Keesler Outdoor Recreation and Marina Park remains vacant during Winter Storm Enzo on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 21, 2025. For some residents in Keesler and the Mississippi Gulf Coast community, this was the first time they’ve ever experienced snow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devyn Waits)