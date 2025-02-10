The Keesler Outdoor Recreation and Marina Park remains vacant during Winter Storm Enzo on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 21, 2025. For some residents in Keesler and the Mississippi Gulf Coast community, this was the first time they’ve ever experienced snow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devyn Waits)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 20:55
|Photo ID:
|8866813
|VIRIN:
|250121-F-IE886-1050
|Resolution:
|2981x1677
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A frosty visitor pays Keesler a visit [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Devyn Waits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.