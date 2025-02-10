A frosty visitor pays Keesler a visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Snow and ice cover the road, requiring residents to drive with caution during Winter Storm Enzo on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 21, 2025. Daily operations and services for the local communities surrounding Keesler came to a halt as offices closed to ensure the safety of personnel in a location without infrastructure to clear roads. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devyn Waits)