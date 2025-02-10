An old frosty visitor pays Keesler a visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Snow covers the ground during Winter Storm Enzo, turning the surrounding environment into a winter wonderland on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 21, 2025. The winter storm affected 1,500 miles across the Deep South, stretching from the Texas Gulf Coast to the Outer Banks of North Carolina. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devyn Waits)