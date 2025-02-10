Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    An old frosty visitor pays Keesler a visit [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    An old frosty visitor pays Keesler a visit

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits 

    81st Training Wing

    Snow covers the ground during Winter Storm Enzo, turning the surrounding environment into a winter wonderland on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 21, 2025. The winter storm affected 1,500 miles across the Deep South, stretching from the Texas Gulf Coast to the Outer Banks of North Carolina. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devyn Waits)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 20:55
    Photo ID: 8866809
    VIRIN: 250121-F-IE886-1010
    Resolution: 2981x1677
    Size: 3.82 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, An old frosty visitor pays Keesler a visit [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Devyn Waits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    An old frosty visitor pays Keesler a visit
    An old frosty visitor pays Keesler a visit
    A frosty visitor pays Keesler a visit
    An old frosty visitor pays Keesler a visit
    An old frosty visitor pays Keesler a visit
    A frosty visitor pays Keesler a visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Resilience
    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing
    Winter Storm Enzo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download