An old frosty visitor pays Keesler a visit

Non-mission essential U.S. Airmen with the 81st Training Wing and their families shelter in their houses from Winter Storm Enzo on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 21, 2025. The winter storm affected 1,500 miles across the Deep South, stretching from the Texas Gulf Coast to the Outer Banks of North Carolina. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devyn Waits)