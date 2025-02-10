Snow covers the empty Crotwell Track and pavilion during Winter Storm Enzo on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 21, 2025. Daily operations and services for the local communities surrounding Keesler came to a halt as offices closed to ensure the safety of personnel in a location without infrastructure to clear roads. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devyn Waits)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 20:55
|Photo ID:
|8866811
|VIRIN:
|250121-F-IE886-1101
|Resolution:
|2981x1677
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, An old frosty visitor pays Keesler a visit [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Devyn Waits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.