    Defenders Training Today for Tomorrows War

    Defenders Training Today for Tomorrows War

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Security Forces defenders, assigned to the 161st Security Forces Squadron, Arizona Air National Guard, receive a debrief from the instructors after they successfully executed progresses a simulated active shooter exercise at a 171st Air Refueling Wing training facility, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Feb. 2, 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 14:03
    Photo ID: 8866130
    VIRIN: 250202-Z-EY983-1057
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 6.89 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    security forces
    training
    171 ARW
    defender

