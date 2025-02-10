Date Taken: 01.31.2025 Date Posted: 02.11.2025 14:03 Photo ID: 8866117 VIRIN: 250201-Z-EY983-1001 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 6.11 MB Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Defenders Training Today for Tomorrows War [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.