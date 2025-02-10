Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defenders Training Today for Tomorrows War

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    A Security Forces defender, assigned to the 161st Security Forces Squadron, Arizona Air National Guard, maintains a secure posture and stops to smile at an instructor during a simulated active shooter exercise at a 171st Air Refueling Wing training facility, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Feb. 2, 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 14:03
    Photo ID: 8866124
    VIRIN: 250202-Z-EY983-1042
    Resolution: 3016x4528
    Size: 7.98 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, Defenders Training Today for Tomorrows War [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    security forces
    training
    171 ARW
    defender

