Defenders Training Today for Tomorrows War

A Security Forces defender, assigned to the 161st Security Forces Squadron, Arizona Air National Guard, progresses through the facility to clear the area of potential threats during a simulated active shooter exercise at a 171st Air Refueling Wing training facility, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Feb. 2, 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)