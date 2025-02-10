A Security Forces defender, assigned to the 161st Security Forces Squadron, Arizona Air National Guard, pose for a group photo after completing a simulated active shooter exercise at a 171st Air Refueling Wing training facility, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Feb. 2, 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 14:03
|Photo ID:
|8866128
|VIRIN:
|250202-Z-EY983-1062
|Resolution:
|3125x2500
|Size:
|5.71 MB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defenders Training Today for Tomorrows War [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.