Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    167th Mission Support Group [Image 7 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    167th Mission Support Group

    MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Michon 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    The 167th Mission Support Group gathered for a group photo before a commanders call during the January Unit Training Assembly. The 167th MSG is comprised of the 167th Civil Engineering Squadron, the 167th Communications Squadron, the 167th Force Support Squadron, the 167th Logistics Readiness Squadron and the 167th Security Forces Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Edward Michon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 10:48
    Photo ID: 8865734
    VIRIN: 250202-Z-WS080-1002
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.27 MB
    Location: MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 167th Mission Support Group [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Edward Michon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    167th Airlift Wing seeks applicants for critical firefighter vacancies
    167th Air Transportation Function processes passengers and cargo for flight home
    Chief DeCicco retires from 167th LRS
    167th Air Transportation Function processes passengers and cargo for flight home
    167th Air Transportation Function processes passengers and cargo for flight home
    167th Air Transportation Function processes passengers and cargo for flight home
    167th Mission Support Group
    167th Air Transportation Function processes passengers and cargo for flight home
    167th Air Transportation Function processes passengers and cargo for flight home
    167th Air Transportation Function processes passengers and cargo for flight home
    167th Air Transportation Function processes passengers and cargo for flight home
    167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight February 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    group photo
    167th Airlift Wing
    167th AW
    167th Mission Support Group
    167th MSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download