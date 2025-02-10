The 167th Mission Support Group gathered for a group photo before a commanders call during the January Unit Training Assembly. The 167th MSG is comprised of the 167th Civil Engineering Squadron, the 167th Communications Squadron, the 167th Force Support Squadron, the 167th Logistics Readiness Squadron and the 167th Security Forces Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Edward Michon)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 10:48
|Photo ID:
|8865734
|VIRIN:
|250202-Z-WS080-1002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.27 MB
|Location:
|MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 167th Mission Support Group [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Edward Michon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.