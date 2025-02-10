Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    167th Air Transportation Function processes passengers and cargo for flight home [Image 9 of 12]

    167th Air Transportation Function processes passengers and cargo for flight home

    MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    Nearly 350 Idaho National Guardsmen and their cargo were transported from the 167th Airlift Wing Shepherd Field, Martinsburg, West Virginia, to Boise, Idaho, on two 167th AW C-17 Globemaster aircraft and two C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky Air National Guard, Jan. 22, 2025. The Idaho Guardsmen supported the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20 and were bussed from Washington D.C. to the 167th AW the morning of Jan. 22. The 167th’s Air Transportation Function set up a temporary aerial port in a hangar to process the passengers and their cargo. Fourteen ATF members, along with four loadmasters, built, weighed and loaded 10 cargo and baggage pallets in just a few hours. Even with temperatures well below freezing and stubborn ice covering the flight line, the final aircraft departed Shepherd Field 55 minutes ahead of schedule. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 10:48
    Photo ID: 8865737
    VIRIN: 250122-Z-PU513-1021
    Resolution: 5447x3631
    Size: 6.27 MB
    Location: MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 167th Air Transportation Function processes passengers and cargo for flight home [Image 12 of 12], by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17
    West Virginia National Guard
    167th Airlift Wing
    Idaho National Guard
    presidential inauguration support
    air transportation function

