Members of the 167th Civil Engineering Squadron Fire Department, 167th Airlift Wing, Shepherd Field, Martinsburg, West Virginia, pose for a photo with the fire department's vehicles and equipment, July 18, 2023. The 167th Fire Department currently has several firefighter vacancies and applications are being accepted. Employment with the fire department requires enlistment in the West Virginia National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 10:48
|Photo ID:
|8865718
|VIRIN:
|230718-Z-PU513-1008
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 167th Airlift Wing seeks applicants for critical firefighter vacancies [Image 12 of 12], by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
167th Airlift Wing seeks applicants for critical firefighter vacancies
No keywords found.