Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    167th Airlift Wing seeks applicants for critical firefighter vacancies [Image 1 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    167th Airlift Wing seeks applicants for critical firefighter vacancies

    MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    Members of the 167th Civil Engineering Squadron Fire Department, 167th Airlift Wing, Shepherd Field, Martinsburg, West Virginia, pose for a photo with the fire department's vehicles and equipment, July 18, 2023. The 167th Fire Department currently has several firefighter vacancies and applications are being accepted. Employment with the fire department requires enlistment in the West Virginia National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 10:48
    Photo ID: 8865718
    VIRIN: 230718-Z-PU513-1008
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 167th Airlift Wing seeks applicants for critical firefighter vacancies [Image 12 of 12], by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    167th Airlift Wing seeks applicants for critical firefighter vacancies
    167th Air Transportation Function processes passengers and cargo for flight home
    Chief DeCicco retires from 167th LRS
    167th Air Transportation Function processes passengers and cargo for flight home
    167th Air Transportation Function processes passengers and cargo for flight home
    167th Air Transportation Function processes passengers and cargo for flight home
    167th Mission Support Group
    167th Air Transportation Function processes passengers and cargo for flight home
    167th Air Transportation Function processes passengers and cargo for flight home
    167th Air Transportation Function processes passengers and cargo for flight home
    167th Air Transportation Function processes passengers and cargo for flight home
    167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight February 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    167th Airlift Wing seeks applicants for critical firefighter vacancies

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    West Virginia National Guard
    firefighters
    167th Airlift Wing
    WVNG
    167th AW
    167th Fire Department

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download