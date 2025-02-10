167th Airlift Wing seeks applicants for critical firefighter vacancies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 167th Civil Engineering Squadron Fire Department, 167th Airlift Wing, Shepherd Field, Martinsburg, West Virginia, pose for a photo with the fire department's vehicles and equipment, July 18, 2023. The 167th Fire Department currently has several firefighter vacancies and applications are being accepted. Employment with the fire department requires enlistment in the West Virginia National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)