Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief DeCicco retires from 167th LRS [Image 3 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Chief DeCicco retires from 167th LRS

    MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James DeCicco, former 167th Airlift Wing materiels management flight chief, addresses the audience during his retirement ceremony at the 167th base dining facility, February 1st, 2025. DeCicco served in the military for 23 years, all of which were with the 167th AW Mission Support Group in various roles. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 10:48
    Photo ID: 8865729
    VIRIN: 250201-Z-RR598-1015
    Resolution: 5354x3562
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief DeCicco retires from 167th LRS [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Timothy Sencindiver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    167th Airlift Wing seeks applicants for critical firefighter vacancies
    167th Air Transportation Function processes passengers and cargo for flight home
    Chief DeCicco retires from 167th LRS
    167th Air Transportation Function processes passengers and cargo for flight home
    167th Air Transportation Function processes passengers and cargo for flight home
    167th Air Transportation Function processes passengers and cargo for flight home
    167th Mission Support Group
    167th Air Transportation Function processes passengers and cargo for flight home
    167th Air Transportation Function processes passengers and cargo for flight home
    167th Air Transportation Function processes passengers and cargo for flight home
    167th Air Transportation Function processes passengers and cargo for flight home
    167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight February 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    chief
    retirement
    167th Airlift Wing
    WVNG
    167th AW
    West Virginia Nationa Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download