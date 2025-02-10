Chief DeCicco retires from 167th LRS

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James DeCicco, former 167th Airlift Wing materiels management flight chief, addresses the audience during his retirement ceremony at the 167th base dining facility, February 1st, 2025. DeCicco served in the military for 23 years, all of which were with the 167th AW Mission Support Group in various roles. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver)
