167th Air Transportation Function processes passengers and cargo for flight home

Nearly 350 Idaho National Guardsmen and their cargo were transported from the 167th Airlift Wing Shepherd Field, Martinsburg, West Virginia, to Boise, Idaho, on two 167th AW C-17 Globemaster aircraft and two C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky Air National Guard, Jan. 22, 2025. The Idaho Guardsmen supported the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20 and were bussed from Washington D.C. to the 167th AW the morning of Jan. 22. The 167th’s Air Transportation Function set up a temporary aerial port in a hangar to process the passengers and their cargo. Fourteen ATF members, along with four loadmasters, built, weighed and loaded 10 cargo and baggage pallets in just a few hours. Even with temperatures well below freezing and stubborn ice covering the flight line, the final aircraft departed Shepherd Field 55 minutes ahead of schedule. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)