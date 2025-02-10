Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Learning the Language: Turkish class connects members with Türkiye [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Learning the Language: Turkish class connects members with Türkiye

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    01.30.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Molignano 

    39th Air Base Wing

    Members participate in a Turkish Language and Culture Class at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 30, 2025. The course, open to all U.S. military branches, DoD civilians, and NATO allies, provides attendees with practical language skills and cultural insights to foster connections with the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Molignano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 04:01
    Photo ID: 8865289
    VIRIN: 250130-F-JR630-1733
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.54 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Learning the Language: Turkish class connects members with Türkiye [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Learning the Language: Turkish class connects members with Türkiye
    Learning the Language: Turkish class connects members with Türkiye
    Learning the Language: Turkish class connects members with Türkiye
    Learning the Language: Turkish class connects members with Türkiye

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Learning the Language: Turkish class connects members with T&uuml;rkiye

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #LanguageExchange #NATO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download