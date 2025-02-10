Members participate in a Turkish Language and Culture Class at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 30, 2025. The course, open to all U.S. military branches, DoD civilians, and NATO allies, provides attendees with practical language skills and cultural insights to foster connections with the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Molignano)
Date Taken:
|01.30.2025
Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 04:01
Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
This work, Learning the Language: Turkish class connects members with Türkiye [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Learning the Language: Turkish class connects members with Türkiye
