Learning the Language: Turkish class connects members with Türkiye

Members participate in a Turkish Language and Culture Class at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 30, 2025. The course, open to all U.S. military branches, DoD civilians, and NATO allies, provides attendees with practical language skills and cultural insights to foster connections with the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Molignano)