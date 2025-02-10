Learning the Language: Turkish class connects members with Türkiye

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ezgi Erek, Incirlik Air Base library technician, teaches a Turkish Language and Culture Class at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 30, 2025. The class helps U.S. military personnel, DoD civilians, and NATO allies improve their communication skills and cultural understanding while stationed in Türkiye. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Molignano)