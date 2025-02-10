Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Learning the Language: Turkish class connects members with Türkiye

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    01.30.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Nicole Molignano 

    39th Air Base Wing

    Experiencing a new country comes with its challenges, but
    a weekly Turkish Language and Culture Class is helping base personnel navigate life in Türkiye
    with confidence.
    The Turkish Language and Culture Class, held every Thursday evening, brings together an
    average of 8 to 15 participants. Taught by Ezgi Erek, a library technician at Incirlik, the course
    helps attendees gain a deeper understanding of their host nation’s language and culture.
    Open to all U.S. military branches, DoD civilians, and NATO allies stationed at Incirlik, the class
    has welcomed Airmen, Soldiers, Marines, and international personnel looking to improve their
    communication skills and cultural awareness.
    “My class starts with the basics, conversational Turkish that can help people in everyday
    situations,” Erek said. “The second half focuses on Turkish traditions, history, food, and travel.
    The goal is to help them feel more comfortable and make the most of their time here.”
    According to Erek, learning even a few simple phrases can noticeably impact daily interactions
    with the local community.
    “When people make an effort to speak Turkish, it shows respect,” she said. “Even a simple
    greeting in Turkish can open doors and create positive connections with the people here.”
    Many participants have shared that learning key phrases and understanding Turkish customs has
    helped them navigate life off base more easily.
    The cultural portion of the class also provides greater insight into daily life, social norms, and
    traditions to help avoid misunderstandings.
    “Certain gestures or customs might mean something different here than they do in the U.S.,”
    Erek said. “Understanding these differences helps people adapt more easily and feel more at
    home.”
    For those considering the class, Erek encourages them to attend, regardless of their prior
    knowledge of Turkish.
    “You don’t need to know anything about Turkish before joining,” she said. “This class is about
    making life here easier and more enjoyable.”

