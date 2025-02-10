Learning the Language: Turkish class connects members with Türkiye

Experiencing a new country comes with its challenges, but

a weekly Turkish Language and Culture Class is helping base personnel navigate life in Türkiye

with confidence.

The Turkish Language and Culture Class, held every Thursday evening, brings together an

average of 8 to 15 participants. Taught by Ezgi Erek, a library technician at Incirlik, the course

helps attendees gain a deeper understanding of their host nation’s language and culture.

Open to all U.S. military branches, DoD civilians, and NATO allies stationed at Incirlik, the class

has welcomed Airmen, Soldiers, Marines, and international personnel looking to improve their

communication skills and cultural awareness.

“My class starts with the basics, conversational Turkish that can help people in everyday

situations,” Erek said. “The second half focuses on Turkish traditions, history, food, and travel.

The goal is to help them feel more comfortable and make the most of their time here.”

According to Erek, learning even a few simple phrases can noticeably impact daily interactions

with the local community.

“When people make an effort to speak Turkish, it shows respect,” she said. “Even a simple

greeting in Turkish can open doors and create positive connections with the people here.”

Many participants have shared that learning key phrases and understanding Turkish customs has

helped them navigate life off base more easily.

The cultural portion of the class also provides greater insight into daily life, social norms, and

traditions to help avoid misunderstandings.

“Certain gestures or customs might mean something different here than they do in the U.S.,”

Erek said. “Understanding these differences helps people adapt more easily and feel more at

home.”

For those considering the class, Erek encourages them to attend, regardless of their prior

knowledge of Turkish.

“You don’t need to know anything about Turkish before joining,” she said. “This class is about

making life here easier and more enjoyable.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2025 Date Posted: 02.11.2025 Story ID: 490511 Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR Learning the Language: Turkish class connects members with Türkiye, by SSgt Nicole Molignano