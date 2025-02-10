Learning the Language: Turkish class connects members with Türkiye

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ezgi Erek, Incirlik Air Base library technician, poses for a photo at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 30, 2025. Erek leads the weekly Turkish Language and Culture Class, providing service members with essential language skills and cultural knowledge to enhance their experience in Türkiye. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Molignano)