Ezgi Erek, Incirlik Air Base library technician, poses for a photo at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 30, 2025. Erek leads the weekly Turkish Language and Culture Class, providing service members with essential language skills and cultural knowledge to enhance their experience in Türkiye. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Molignano)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 04:01
|Photo ID:
|8865286
|VIRIN:
|250130-F-JR630-9551
|Resolution:
|3301x4848
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Learning the Language: Turkish class connects members with Türkiye [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Learning the Language: Turkish class connects members with Türkiye
No keywords found.