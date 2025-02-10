Learning the Language: Turkish class connects members with Türkiye

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Airman attends the Turkish Language and Culture Class at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 30, 2025. The class introduces basic conversational Turkish and explores local traditions, history, and customs to help service members adapt to life in Türkiye. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Molignano)