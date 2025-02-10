Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Learning the Language: Turkish class connects members with Türkiye [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Learning the Language: Turkish class connects members with Türkiye

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    01.30.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Molignano 

    39th Air Base Wing

    An Airman attends the Turkish Language and Culture Class at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 30, 2025. The class introduces basic conversational Turkish and explores local traditions, history, and customs to help service members adapt to life in Türkiye. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Molignano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 04:01
    Photo ID: 8865288
    VIRIN: 250130-F-JR630-1511
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Learning the Language: Turkish class connects members with Türkiye [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Learning the Language: Turkish class connects members with Türkiye
    Learning the Language: Turkish class connects members with Türkiye
    Learning the Language: Turkish class connects members with Türkiye
    Learning the Language: Turkish class connects members with Türkiye

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Learning the Language: Turkish class connects members with T&uuml;rkiye

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #LanguageExchange #NATO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download