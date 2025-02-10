An Airman attends the Turkish Language and Culture Class at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 30, 2025. The class introduces basic conversational Turkish and explores local traditions, history, and customs to help service members adapt to life in Türkiye. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Molignano)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 04:01
|Photo ID:
|8865288
|VIRIN:
|250130-F-JR630-1511
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Learning the Language: Turkish class connects members with Türkiye [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Learning the Language: Turkish class connects members with Türkiye
No keywords found.