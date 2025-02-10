AFSOC and Romanian Air Force formation flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II pilot assigned to Air Force Special Operations uses night vision goggles to navigate at night during Emerald Warrior 25.1, Arizona, 5 Feb, 2025. AFSOC aircrew train in all light conditions, staying combat-ready with night vision proficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)