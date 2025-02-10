A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II pilot assigned to Air Force Special Operations uses night vision goggles to navigate at night during Emerald Warrior 25.1, Arizona, 5 Feb, 2025. AFSOC aircrew train in all light conditions, staying combat-ready with night vision proficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 23:00
|Photo ID:
|8865141
|VIRIN:
|250205-F-SC242-1551
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.08 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFSOC and Romanian Air Force formation flight [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.