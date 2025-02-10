Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSOC and Romanian Air Force formation flight [Image 14 of 14]

    AFSOC and Romanian Air Force formation flight

    UNITED STATES

    02.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas 

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    A U.S. Air Force loadmaster assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command wears night vision goggles sitting on the open ramp of an MC-130J Commando II during a night low-level flight as part of Emerald Warrior 25.1, Southwest United States, 5 Feb, 2025. Emerald Warrior is designed to challenge Airmen by matching the speed and scale of real-world operations, causing innovation and growth at tactical and operational levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 23:00
    Emerald Warrior
    1CTCS
    Air Force Special Operations Command
    AFSOC
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    EW25

