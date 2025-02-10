AFSOC and Romanian Air Force formation flight

A U.S. Air Force loadmaster assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command wears night vision goggles sitting on the open ramp of an MC-130J Commando II during a night low-level flight as part of Emerald Warrior 25.1, Southwest United States, 5 Feb, 2025. Emerald Warrior is designed to challenge Airmen by matching the speed and scale of real-world operations, causing innovation and growth at tactical and operational levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 23:00
|Photo ID:
|8865143
|VIRIN:
|250205-F-SC242-2082
|Resolution:
|5874x3908
|Size:
|14.01 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
