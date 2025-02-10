AFSOC and Romanian Air Force formation flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force loadmaster assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command wears night vision goggles sitting on the open ramp of an MC-130J Commando II during a night low-level flight as part of Emerald Warrior 25.1, Southwest United States, 5 Feb, 2025. Emerald Warrior is designed to challenge Airmen by matching the speed and scale of real-world operations, causing innovation and growth at tactical and operational levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)