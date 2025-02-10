A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II pilot assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command conducts preflight checklists during Emerald Warrior 25.1, Arizona, 5 Feb, 2025. Emerald Warrior is designed to challenge Airmen and partners by matching the speed and scale of real-world operations, encouraging innovation and growth at individual and team levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 23:00
|Photo ID:
|8865140
|VIRIN:
|250205-F-SC242-1500
|Resolution:
|5668x3771
|Size:
|10.1 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFSOC and Romanian Air Force formation flight [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.