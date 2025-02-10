AFSOC and Romanian Air Force formation flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II pilot assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command conducts preflight checklists during Emerald Warrior 25.1, Arizona, 5 Feb, 2025. Emerald Warrior is designed to challenge Airmen and partners by matching the speed and scale of real-world operations, encouraging innovation and growth at individual and team levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)