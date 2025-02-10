AFSOC and Romanian Air Force formation flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The shadow of a U.S. Air MC-130J Commando II assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command is visible on a night flight during Emerald Warrior 25.1, Southwest United States, 5 Feb, 2025. Emerald Warrior training matches the speed and scale of real-world operations, both validating AFSOC capabilities and innovating new tactical solutions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)