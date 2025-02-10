AFSOC and Romanian Air Force formation flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force loadmaster assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command sits on the open ramp of an MC-130J Commando II during a low-level flight at night as part of Emerald Warrior 25.1, Southwest United States, 5 Feb, 2025. Training exercises like Emerald Warrior encourage AFSOC Air Commandos to problem-solve in all contingencies, empowering decisions at the lowest level to maintain an agile, competent force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)