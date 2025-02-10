AFSOC and Romanian Air Force formation flight

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    02.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas 

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    A U.S. Air Force loadmaster assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command sits on the open ramp of an MC-130J Commando II during a low-level flight at night as part of Emerald Warrior 25.1, Southwest United States, 5 Feb, 2025. Training exercises like Emerald Warrior encourage AFSOC Air Commandos to problem-solve in all contingencies, empowering decisions at the lowest level to maintain an agile, competent force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 23:00
    Location: US
    Emerald Warrior
    1CTCS
    Air Force Special Operations Command
    AFSOC
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    EW25

