USMC F/A-18C returns to base after participation in CN25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18D Hornet assigned to the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Beaufort, South Carolina returns to base after participating in exercise Cope North 2025, Feb. 7, 2025 over the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. Pacific Air Forces, alongside its Joint and multinational partners routinely exercise and train at various locations, demonstrating the U.S. and coalition partners’ collective ability to deploy airpower throughout the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford)