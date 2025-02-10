Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USMC F/A-18C returns to base after participation in CN25 [Image 1 of 5]

    USMC F/A-18C returns to base after participation in CN25

    ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM

    02.07.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan, is followed by a U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18D Hornet assigned to the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Beaufort, South Carolina as part of exercise Cope North 2025, Feb. 7, 2025 over the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. CN25 is an annual Pacific Air Forces Field Training Exercise designed to foster and enhance interoperability between PACAF, United States Marine Corps, the Royal Australian Air Forces and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 20:25
    Photo ID: 8865011
    VIRIN: 250207-F-AI717-1305
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USMC F/A-18C returns to base after participation in CN25 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Thomas Hansford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    1CTCS
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    CN25
    COPENORTH2025

