USMC F/A-18C returns to base after participation in CN25

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan, is followed by a U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18D Hornet assigned to the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Beaufort, South Carolina as part of exercise Cope North 2025, Feb. 7, 2025 over the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. CN25 is an annual Pacific Air Forces Field Training Exercise designed to foster and enhance interoperability between PACAF, United States Marine Corps, the Royal Australian Air Forces and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford)